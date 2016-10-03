SDMC opens 46 toilet blocks

: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Sunday inaugurated 46 toilet blocks in areas under its jurisdiction.

Of the total number of blocks, 20 per cent are meant exclusively for women and are situated near women’s colleges. The blocks also have provision for the differently-abled.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Shilender Singh Monti inaugurated one block at Shahpur Jatt in the south zone, while Ward Committee Chairman Neeraj Gupta inaugurated another block at Dheer Singh Margin in the central zone.

Another toilet block at Mahavir Enclave was inaugurated by former MP Sajan Kumar along with a local councillor. The rest of the blocks were inaugurated by councillors in their respective wards.

Most of the blocks have been constructed in residential areas, on major roads, and in commercial complexes, the civic body said in a statement.

Unique feature

Solar panels have been installed in the blocks to generate electricity. Besides, adequate number of safai karamcharis will be deployed in the blocks, the SDMC said.

The civic body is also working on building another 110 of these blocks.