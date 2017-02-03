SDMC mulling Aadhaar-linked attendance system

Soon, employees of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will mark their attendance via a biometric system linked to their Aadhaar information. With an investment of ₹1.33 crore, the SDMC would become the first civic body in Delhi to have such a system, said Mayor Shyam Sharma.

The civic body plans to install 1,348 of the Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in all of its offices, including the headquarters at the Civic Centre and the four zonal offices, said Shailender Singh, chairperson of the Standing Committee, on Thursday.

Though the SDMC already has a biometric attendance system in place at its headquarters and most other offices, there have been allegations of fraud in the past. The new system would not be restricted to the offices, as tablet computers equipped with fingerprint scanners would be used to mark attendance for those working in the field.

Employees will be able to register by giving fingerprints and iris scans, which will be verified using their Aadhaar numbers.