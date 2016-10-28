SDMC may soon charge residents for garbage collection

Residents of south and west Delhi could be charged for door-to-door garbage collection in the future, as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has left the possibility of the provision open.

On Wednesday, the SDMC Standing Committee passed a proposal for a contract for garbage collection and transportation in its south and west Zones. Though the proposal did specify that user charges would not be levied right now, it added that it may be the case in the future.

The concessionaire would be required to collect these charges from residents. The proposal also said that the “SDMC intends to levy user charges from commercial establishments, hotels, dhabas, etc.”

Leader of the House, Subhash Arya, said that for now, neither households nor commercial establishments would be charged a user fees. “But as per the new Municipal Solid Waste Rules of the Centre, there is a provision for levying user charges. We can collect user charge in the future if we feel the need to do so,” said Mr. Arya.

As per the MSW Rules, 2016, one of the duties of waste generators is to pay a user fee for solid waste management as specified by the by-laws of local bodies. The civic bodies can charge the generators of waste for a part or all of the cost of solid waste management.

Meanwhile, the proposal passed on Wednesday includes an integrated plan to improve overall cleanliness in the south and eest zones. Sweeping of roads, primary collection from households and commercial units, and secondary collection from dhalaos to the landfill will be covered by the contract.

This proposal has been in the works for years. The SDMC had first approved a proposal for a Rs.180 crore per year project for garbage collection and transportation for all four zones of the Corporation on May 26, 2014. However, after calling tenders five times, the SDMC did not get any bidders for the south and west zones.