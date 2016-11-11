SDMC issues 170 challans for littering, burning waste

: Over 100 challans were issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday for littering, burning of garbage and illegal dumping of construction waste, as it conducted surprise checks across its four zones.

Par t of ongoing drive

As part of the ongoing cleanliness drive, senior leaders and officials of the SDMC carried out inspections across south Delhi and issued 170 challans for lack of sanitation. In fact, the SDMC ended up issuing three challans against its own garbage collection concessionaire — Dakshin Dilli Swachh Initiaives Limited — for allowing trash to spill out of dumps.

During the inspections, 42 challans were issued against those found burning garbage and 38 challans were issued for littering and collection of garbage. SDMC Mayor Shyam Sharma said that these “unwarranted” situations were an environmental hazard and that the civic body would continue to carry out inspections.