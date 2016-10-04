SC slaps Rs. 25,000 fine on Delhi Health Minister

The Supreme Court slapped a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday for not filing an affidavit revealing the names of officers the AAP government claims are hesitant to work to contain the spread of chikungunya and dengue infection in the Capital.

Lawyers rue lack of time

Delhi government lawyers complained that they hardly got 24 hours to work out the details of the affidavit after the Supreme Court passed the order on October 30.

To this, a Bench led by Justice Madan Lokur retorted that 24 hours was more than enough when people were dying of chikungunya and dengue.

On Friday, the Delhi government had blamed the spread of chikungunya infection on officers reluctant to work.

In a hearing before a Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur, senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, representing the Lieutenant- Governor’s office, had pointed to a statement made by Delhi government suggesting an atmosphere of confusion prevailing in the governance of the National Capital.

The government had then taken the stand that officers were unwilling to take any responsibility and files were being sent to the Lieutenant-Governor’s office for clearance.

Govt seeks more time

An annoyed Bench then directed the Delhi government to place on record the names of all the recalcitrant officers on October 3.

The Delhi government counsel and senior advocate Paras Kuhad had sought time till October 7 to file the details as he would be unavailable on Monday.

“No, we want it on Monday itself,” Justice Lokur shot back.

“If you are not available, ask your client to get another lawyer.

“People are dying of chikungunya. We cannot wait till Friday (October 7),” Justice Lokur said.

Incidentally, October 7 is the last working day before the court closes for Dussehra holidays.

