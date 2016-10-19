Delhi

SC seeks Rajasthan government’s response

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan government to respond to the bail pleas of self- styled religious figure Asaram Bapu who is facing trial in rape cases.

A Bench of Justices A. K. Sikri and N. V. Ramana issued notice to the State government and sought its reply on two separate interim and regular bail pleas of Asaram.

Senior advocate and noted jurist Soli Sorabjee appearing for Asaram said he has been in jail for three years and needed to be granted bail.

The Bench said it will take up the plea for interim bail on October 24 and for regular bail at a later stage.

On October 3, a medical board of AIIMS had told the apex court that the health condition of Asaram was stable.

Asaram had refused to undergo several tests, the seven-member board had also said in its report filed before the Bench.-PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:57:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/SC-seeks-Rajasthan-government%E2%80%99s-response/article16075272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY