SC seeks Rajasthan government’s response

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan government to respond to the bail pleas of self- styled religious figure Asaram Bapu who is facing trial in rape cases.
A Bench of Justices A. K. Sikri and N. V. Ramana issued notice to the State government and sought its reply on two separate interim and regular bail pleas of Asaram.
Senior advocate and noted jurist Soli Sorabjee appearing for Asaram said he has been in jail for three years and needed to be granted bail.
The Bench said it will take up the plea for interim bail on October 24 and for regular bail at a later stage.
On October 3, a medical board of AIIMS had told the apex court that the health condition of Asaram was stable.
Asaram had refused to undergo several tests, the seven-member board had also said in its report filed before the Bench.-PTI
