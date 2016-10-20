SC denies bail to ex-UP Chief Secretary

The Supreme on Wednesday refused to grant bail to former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Neera Yadav in the Noida plot scam and said it would rather decide on the appeals expeditiously.

“No relief at this moment. List appeals for final disposal in the second week of January 2017 on a non- miscellaneous day,” a Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and P.C. Pant said.

The court allowed CBI, represented by Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, to file additional affidavits in the matters and posted them for final hearing on January 10, 2017.

The court, on April 18, had issued notice to CBI on an appeal against the Allahabad High Court order upholding the conviction and four year jail term to Yadav in the case.

Besides Yadav, senior IAS officer Rajeev Kumar had also moved the apex court against his conviction in the case.

Yadav had surrendered on March 14 before a CBI court in Ghaziabad after her appeal was dismissed and conviction upheld by the Allahabad High Court. She had moved the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court order upholding her conviction and also sought bail.

A CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted Yadav and senior IAS officer Rajeev Kumar in 2012 in a Noida plot scam that took place between 1994 and 1995 and sentenced them to three years’ imprisonment.

Yadav was the CEO of Noida Authority at the time of scam and Kumar was her deputy.

The 1971 batch IAS officer, Yadav, who went on to become UP’s first woman chief secretary during the Samajwadi’s government in 2005, took voluntary retirement in 2008.

The CBI probe was ordered by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Noida Entrepreneurs Association in 1997. - PTI