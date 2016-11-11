SC, NGT orders need of the hour, say experts

Air pollution in the National Capital Region may finally be treated as a common problem, experts said on Thursday as the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Central and State governments to work together on a comprehensive regional plan.

Monitoring strategy

While the Supreme Court ordered the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to come up with a monitoring strategy for Delhi-NCR, the NGT ordered the Centre and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan governments to form centralised and State committees.

Environmentalists have been demanding a comprehensive regional anti-pollution strategy for years, but the Central and State governments have been slow to act. Co-ordination meetings have been held between stakeholders in NCR, but not much has changed on the ground.

In fact, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur commissioned by the Delhi government, even if Delhi enacts stringent measures to curb pollution, the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 would come down to 115 and 200 micrograms per cubic metre respectively - or about twice the safe limits. But, if these measures are implemented across NCR, the PM2.5 and PM10 levels could be brought down to 72 and 120 micrograms per cubic metres. The safe levels are 60 and 100 micrograms per cubic metre for PM2.5 and PM10 respectively.

Now, with the Supreme Court and NGT issuing orders, experts say the governments will finally have to act.

‘It’s a health emergency’

Anumita Roychowdhury, who heads the air pollution and clean transport programme of the Centre for Science and Environment, said the Supreme Court order was the need of the hour. “It is critical that we have a comprehensive emergency response system. A health emergency has to be treated like one. It’s not just about data and monitoring of pollution, but about the steps taken when PM2.5 levels reach 300 micrograms per cubic metre, for instance,” she said.

Others added that the NGT order could lead to a regional-level action plan — similar to that in China.

“Air doesn’t act according to city or State boundaries. The NGT shouldn’t have had to intervene as the governments had enough information, but it is a good step,” said Sunil Dahiya, a campaigner with Greenpeace India. He added that the Central and State governments should work towards time-bound plans, including specific targets for States and cities.

Sumit Sharma, a fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), said anti-pollution plans should include collaboration between the Centre and States since many pollution control measures are national-level issues. “The NGT-ordered regional approach is a welcome step. But we need to take it forward. We have suggested a national air quality mission on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said Mr. Sharma.

According to experts, everything from the use of clean energy to preventing burning of agricultural waste needs to be tackled at a regional level. With Delhi experiencing one of its worst smog episodes last week, a plan that includes emergency and long-term measures, and covers all emission sources, has become even more important.

