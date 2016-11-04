SAD, AAP leaders join Congress

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MP Varinder Singh Bajwa and Aam Aadmi Party leader Harvinder Pal Singh were among those who joined the Punjab unit of the Congress here on Thursday.

Former Rajya Sabha member Bajwa, who resigned as the member of SAD political affairs committee, and AAP convener from Shri Hargobindur joined the Congress in the presence of party State chief Amarinder Singh.

Capt. Amarinder, along with AICC general secretary (Punjab Affairs) Asha Kumari, welcomed the new joinees to the party, describing the development as a sign of the complete loss of confidence by the Akalis in the “corrupt” Badals and disillusionment with the outsider” AAP.

Alleging that the SAD was being controlled by mafias, with no concern for the governance of Punjab, Mr. Bajwa said only Capt. Amarinder could lead the State out of the quagmire which it had been plunged into by the Badal government.

Thanking Capt. Amarinder for welcoming him into the PPCC, Harvinder Pal Singh alleged that the AAP had proved to be a sham, with its leadership only concerned with furthering their vested interests.

He said he had joined the AAP believing it to be an alternative to the other parties in Punjab but had soon found that it was a party of outsiders who had no understanding of problems of the people of the State.

Having made a mess of Delhi since taking over its reins, the AAP was now eyeing Punjab to promote its nefarious designs, Mr. Harvinder alleged.

Another SAD leader to join PPCC was party general secretary Ram Parkash, brother of Kabir Das who recently left the Punjab Congress to join the Akalis.

Ram Parkash said he was completely disillusioned with the SAD.

Hardev Singh, member of SAD working committee as well as retired IAS officer TR Sarangal, were also welcomed