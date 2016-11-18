Rs.5 crore cash, gold seized at airports

Over Rs.5 crore in cash and gold has been intercepted by agencies at the country’s few major civil airports post the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes by the government last week.

Officials said special surveillance was launched by the CISF and air intelligence units of the Income Tax Department.

The interceptions were made at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati airports from November 10.

“The total cash and gold intercepted since November 10 is about Rs.5 crore. While the currency is all in the scrapped denomination of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, the gold detected as suspicious is about 15.62 kg,” they said.

They added that while interceptions were largely made by CISF officials, the cases were later handed over to the I-T Department for further investigations.

“These figures and instances are under investigation and we are investigating a tax-evasion angle to it,” a senior I-T official said.

— PTI