Rs.37 crore in fake currency notes seized in 5 years

Delhi Police officers have said that the government’s move to declare Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes as illegal tender will help curb circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). The officials said that the nearly Rs. 37 crore worth of counterfeit currency they have recovered over the past five years is just the tip of the iceberg.

A senior police officer, who has been a part of both the units dealing with FICN -- Special Cell and Crime Branch, said that the move will also choke terror funding as the money is pumped from Pakistan through various routes in fake currency of denominations, primarily of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

Rs.5 notes

While 55,785 notes of Rs. 1,000 were seized in 2012, the corresponding number for Rs. 500 notes was 1,26,822.

Surprisingly, denominations as low as Rs. 5 are also printed.

As recently as last year, 11,000 counterfeit five rupee notes were recovered by the police.

Terror fund

The officer said that the now repealed Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 (POTA) had stricter punishment for funding terror, but while that applied to individuals, the latest move has meant that the jugular vein has been cut.

Also, the cases unearthed so far have pointed to mass-scale printing of notes across the border with millions invested in printing costs.

He said that the sleeper cells also store cash in the same denominations and with one stroke, all those notes were made redundant.