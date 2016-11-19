Rs 15 lakh stolen from car in Varanasi

Miscreants stole Rs 15 lakh from a car parked near a bank in the Lanka area here, police said on Friday.
Businessman Abhay Dubey had parked his Safari car near a bank in the Lanka area. He left his bag, carrying cash of Rs 15 lakh, in his car and went to meet the bank manager to enquire about depositing the money. When he returned, he found the bag was missing and a side windowpane of his car was broken, Circle Officer (Bhelupur) R.K .Srivastava said.
The stolen cash was of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he said, adding a complaint was registered in this regard.
Police have begun investigation and is also taking help of the CCTV footage, he added. PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor