Rs 15 lakh stolen from car in Varanasi

Miscreants stole Rs 15 lakh from a car parked near a bank in the Lanka area here, police said on Friday.

Businessman Abhay Dubey had parked his Safari car near a bank in the Lanka area. He left his bag, carrying cash of Rs 15 lakh, in his car and went to meet the bank manager to enquire about depositing the money. When he returned, he found the bag was missing and a side windowpane of his car was broken, Circle Officer (Bhelupur) R.K .Srivastava said.

The stolen cash was of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he said, adding a complaint was registered in this regard.

Police have begun investigation and is also taking help of the CCTV footage, he added. PTI