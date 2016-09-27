Robbers flee with Rs. 65 lakh

: Three motorcyle-borne assailants robbed a man of Rs. 65 lakh after assaulting him publicly in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on Monday.

The victim, Shyam, works a garments trader in the area. He and one of his colleagues had gone to deposit the cash in a bank on a scooty when the men came after them flashing guns, said the police.

When one of them tried to snatch the cash-laden bag from Shyam, he resisted the bid. A scuffle ensued in the middle of the street.

As Shyam grappled with the robber, the other two criminals allegedly joined in assaulting the victim.

The altercation went on for over five minutes before Shyam loosened his grip on the bag. The robbers then escaped from the spot.

Soon, a police team arrived at the spot.

‘Mute spectators’

Shyam, who is hospitalised with severe injuries, alleged that dozens of people watched the assault, but no one helped him. The police said they were investigating.