Revolution in health, education: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called his government’s work in the health and education sector ‘revolutionary’, and said that the Centre and other States should adopt the initiative as ‘model for development’.

Speaking at the Republic Day function organised by the Delhi government at the Chhatrasal stadium, Mr Kejriwal said: “When our government was formed in Delhi, we focused on education and health, and brought about a revolution. In the first budget, we doubled the education budget and increased health funds by 45%. Some people criticise the government for spending a lot of money on health and education, but I don’t consider it an expenditure, it is an investment.”

‘Country’s progress’

Asserting that if the people are educated and healthy, the country will progress swiftly, Mr. Kejriwal said: “It is good that there are nice private schools and hospitals, but giving quality education and healthcare is also the responsibility of the government.”

Giving details about the Delhi government’s plans in the health sector, the CM said that they will set up 1,000 mohalla clinics and 122 poly clinics across the city to provide quality health facilities to the people. Mr. Kejriwal, however, said there are several things “yet to do”.

In a veiled attack on the BJP and Congress, the CM said that the people of Delhi uprooted the ‘established’ political parties two years back and gave a new party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a chance.

Lauding his deputy Manish Sisodia for his work in the education sector, Mr. Kejriwal said that the government has constructed around 10,000 rooms to decongest classrooms and also sent teachers and principals of government schools to IIMs and other countries for better training.

‘Unmatched facilities’

Mr. Kejriwal claimed that the facilities the Delhi government is providing in its schools are not available in schools across the globe.

The CM accused private schools of having turned education into a ‘business’, but added that some private schools are doing good work and shaping the future of students in a ‘good way’.

“We strongly criticise those schools that are making education a business. The government is committed to take action against them. In previous governments, people had vested interests in private schools, but in the AAP government, no Minister has any vested interest in these schools. Our only interest is to provide quality education to the children of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.