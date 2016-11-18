Retired Armyman dies while standing in queue

A 70-year-old retired Armyman died here on Thursdayy while standing in a long queue at a bank to get demonetised notes exchanged, a senior official said.

Babulal was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

It appears that Babulal died of cardiac arrest, said Civil Surgeon K. K. Dixit.

The exact reason of his death will be known after the post-mortem report, he added.

Babulal was standing in the queue of a State Bank of India's branch housed at the Collectorate, he collapsed and died, Bhind District Collector Ilayaraja T said.