Resignation of Congress MLAs a political stunt: Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the submission of resignation letters by Congress MLAs, to protest the Supreme Court ruling on SYL issue, as “political stunt” and also claimed that AAP is a party of “hypocrites and opportunists”.

The resignation of “treacherous” Congress leaders is aimed at “deriving political benefit” from this sensitive issue rather than safeguarding the interests of the state, he alleged here.

Speaking at his ‘Sangat Darshan’ programme in Lambi Assembly segment here, Mr Badal claimed it is an open secret that state Congress chief Amarinder Singh wants to contest the Assembly polls, for which he resigned from his Lok Sabha seat.

The Chief Minister asked him to explain why the other Congress MPs had not resigned to express solidarity with the State “in this hour of crisis”.

“It is ironical that as polls for Punjab Assembly are due within a few months, all Congress MLAs resigned, but the MPs shied away as they have fairly enough time for their tenure to end,” Mr Badal claimed.

All Opposition Congress MLAs submitted their resignation to the Punjab Assembly Secretary on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling favouring Haryana on the SYL issue.

Justifying SAD leaders’ decision of not offering resignation, he said, “As the custodian of the Punjabis, Akali Dal is duty-bound to protect their interests, which can be done best by remaining at the helms of the affairs.”

The Chief Minister said the state government has called a special session of the Assembly on November 16 to chalk out a strategy to deal with the crisis and also sought time from President Pranab Mukherjee so that the Cabinet can present the case of the state before him.

Hitting out at AAP, the Chief Minister alleged that it is a party with “dual face“.

“The AAP government in Delhi had submitted an affidavit against the state in the apex court on SYL issue. Disguised in the robe of aam aadmi (common man), these people are working overtime against the interests of the state,” Mr Badal alleged.

Pani Bachao, Punjab Bachao campaign

SAD will hold a gathering of Punjabis at Moga on December 8 and start “Pani Bachao, Punjab Bachao” campaign, he said and exhorted for fulsome support and cooperation of people.

On demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes, he said this scheme will act as a catalyst to wipe out corruption and black money from the country. - PTI