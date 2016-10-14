Residential colonies in AIIMS complex to be redeveloped

Campus accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff of AIIMS is set to be tripled with the Union Cabinet approving redevelopment of residential colonies for the premier medical institute of the country.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCCL) will undertake the exercise to replace existing housing stock of 1,444 dwelling units of Type I to IV with 3,928 dwelling units of Type II to VI at West Ansari Nagar and Ayur Vigyan Nagar Campuses of AIIMS. “This will take the accommodation available for doctors and paramedics to three times the existing number,” said Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

A senior Ministry official said only four per cent of AIIMS faculty currently live in these colonies. There are 10,000 doctors and paramedical staff at AIIMS. The NBCCL will also create social infrastructure facilities, including a new dharamshala. This will double the capacity of the existing dharamshala which can accommodate 1,100 attendants. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 4,441 crore, including maintenance and operation costs for 30 years. — PTI