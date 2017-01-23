Republic Day full dress rehearsal today, traffic to crawl

City commuters need to brace themselves for a clogged start to the new week as traffic restrictions will be in place in large parts of Central Delhi on Monday when the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade is scheduled to be held.

Central Delhi worst hit

With traffic movement not being allowed along the parade route on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate and the C-Hexagon also being closed till the parade is over, vehicles will have to take a longer route to their destinations, mainly in Central Delhi.

As the hexagon roads also connect the east-west and north-south corridors, heavy traffic is likely in other parts of the city as well. Starting Sunday night, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath and Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road – which are the roads intersecting it — till the parade is over.

Same route as real parade

The rehearsal will take the same route as the actual parade on Republic Day. It will start at 9.50 AM on January 23 from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort where it commences. The traffic police have issued an advisory on which routes to avoid and their alternatives. This means longer commute for those either headed to parts of Cenral and New Delhi and those criss-crossing the city for their offices or for other reasons.

Commuters will need to to plan their journey in advance as those planning to take the north-south corrdiors can use Kamal Attaturk Marg and Chanakyapuri roads such as Sardar Patel Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent or can take a detour using Ring Road from Ashram to go to Rajghat and further Northwards.

Similarly for the east-west corridor some of the the suggested routes are Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Teen Murti Marg, among others.

With traffic on the alternative routes heavy even by weekday standards, Delhiites may want to consider another mode of transport. The Metro rail services, meanwhile, will function as usual.