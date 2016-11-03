Remove roadblocks to land pooling policy, says Centre

The Ministry of Urban Development on Tuesday asked the Delhi government and civic agencies in the Capital to sort out issues that are delaying the implementation of the land pooling policy in the city.

“Issues that are holding back the notification of regulations concerning land pooling policy were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by the Ministry of Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

The policy, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), aims to tide over the problem of land availability and acquisition in Delhi. One of the main features of the policy is that the land owner gets back a share of the developed land in lieu of a cash settlement.

The much-delayed policy, however, is yet to be implemented in Delhi.

The issues

The issues that need to be resolved include notification of 89 villages as urban areas — 50 villages in north civic body and 39 villages in south civic body; notification of 95 villages as urban development areas; transfer of about 12 per cent of developed land to government of Delhi; waiver of stamp duty on transfer of developed land by the DDA to farmers/promoters and verification of ‘Sajra’ maps for these villages by local authorities.

“While the north and south municipal bodies have passed resolutions for notifying 89 villages as urban areas, the Delhi government has sought clarification regarding provision of civic amenities in the developed areas keeping in view the increase in population,” the spokesperson said.

The two municipal corporations were asked by Mr. Gauba to expedite their reply to the Delhi government, the spokesperson said.

On transfer of developed land to the Delhi government, the DDA said that in accordance with the masterplan of Delhi, land will be provided to Delhi government on need basis as is being done now.

The Delhi government was asked to consider the issue of waiver of stamp duty on transfer of developed land to farmers or developers keeping in view that the final sale of developed real estate properties to buyers would result in significantly enhanced revenues through registration, the spokesperson said. “The Delhi government was also requested to expedite notification of the said villages as urban areas and development areas to enable early notification of Land Pooling Regulations by the DDA,” he said.

The ministry added that the Delhi government has assured that local revenue officials will verify the ‘Sajra’ maps of these villages. While the land pooling policy was finalised in 2013, regulations were approved in May 2015 but are yet to be notified.

