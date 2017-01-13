Relief for US firm in trademark dispute

The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside an arbitration award by which an IT company registered in the US was denied relief against an Indian company using its trademark.

Justice S. Muralidhar set aside the award passed by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) saying that this was “opposed to the fundamental policy of India as it has numerous glaring errors...”

In this case, ThoughtWorks Inc., a company organised under the laws of Delaware, USA, that engaged in IT consulting and software development had challenged the arbitration award by which it was held that the trademark ‘ThoughtWorks’ did not belong to it.

The US company claimed to be in existence since 1993 and said that it had been directly using the trademark in India since 2001. In March 2015, it became aware that an Indian company was using ‘ThoughtWorks’ as its domain name. The matter reached arbitration when the dispute could not be resolved amicably.

Domain name dispute

However, the arbitrator returned the finding saying that the US company had not satisfied the essential elements of a domain name dispute under the INDRP policy as it failed to show that the Indian company’s domain name was identical, or that it had no legitimate interest in it, and that the domain name was a registered trademark.

‘Erroneous conclusion’

The high court, however, held that the “arbitrator appears to have come to an erroneous conclusion that the trademark ‘ThoughtWorks’ did not belong to the petitioner.”

It also noted that “with the domain name taking up the entire name of the petitioner (ThoughtWorks), there could be no doubt that the use of such domain name by the respondent would be deceptively confusing...”

The Bench also noted that the arbitrator had failed to take note of the trademark registration certificate in favour of the US company.