Relationship ‘consensual’, man acquitted of rape

: A court here has acquitted a man of rape and criminal intimidation charges levelled by a woman, saying that their physical relationship was consensual.

The victim had allegedly befriended the man, Kalsang Dorjee, on social networking site WeChat. Thereafter, he started visiting her at her rented room in north Delhi’s Civil Lines.

In 2015, he allegedly forcibly established sexual relations with her. Later, he got physical with her on the pretext of marrying her, the woman had alleged.

She had later reiterated the allegations in her statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Volte-face

During the trial, however, the complainant said she had lodged the case on account of “misunderstanding and confusion”.

She said she had approached the police when Dorjee started seeking more time to marry her.

She further said that the physical relationship between Dorjee and her had been consensual.

They had started living together, and she had become pregnant. She said the man had never pressurised her to abort her pregnancy, as alleged in the complaint.

The victim further deposed that Dorjee and she were now “happily married”.

Plea junked

Opposing the submission by the counsel for the accused to close the prosecution evidence, the prosecutor sought permission of the court to examine other witnesses. The court, however, did not grant permission.

“From a close scrutiny of the testimony of the prosecutrix, no incriminating evidence could come on record to proceed further. Hence, the further trial of case would not serve any purpose,’’ Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar-II said.