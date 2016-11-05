Delhi

Rein in air pollution, NGT warns govt

Stressing the urgency to control pollution in the Capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed Delhi Chief Secretary K.K. Sharma to call a meeting with all authorities concerned and file a status report by Friday.

“The court has asked us to file a report. It has asked the Delhi government to hold a meeting today [on Thursday] under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The court has asked us to take preventive measures to curb the pollution,” said Advocate Puja Kalra (North and South Municipal corporation of Delhi).

Delhiites have been braving high levels of particulate matter (PM) — both 2.5 micrometers and 10 micrometers — since the last three days. Composed of dust, dirt, smoke, chemicals, the deadly combination enters the blood stream through the lungs and can cause cancer.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), PM 10 levels reached a record mark of 500 on Wednesday, which is way above the safe level. The city witnessed low visibility and smog throughout Wednesday evening and night, which has been attributed to drop in wind speed and rise in humidity. Such severe pollution can cause breathing problems, and lung and heart diseases, among other ailments.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:09:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Rein-in-air-pollution-NGT-warns-govt/article16437123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY