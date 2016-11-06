Register flats or face action, builders told

: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday said that it has warned builders and home-buyers of heavy penalty and strict legal action if they didn’t get their flats registered before November 30.

According to documents accessed by The Hindu, 25,000 flats have been handed over to buyers without completing registration. The district administration, which has started identifying people who have taken possession of their flats in Noida without getting them registered, is considering imposing a hefty penalty.

A panel headed by Mr.Keshav Kumar, Additional District Magistrate (finance), Gautam Budh Nagar, in its survey found there are 25,000 home-buyers, who have occupied flats flouting norms.

These are flats in Noida and Greater Noida, the survey revealed. “We met 36 builders at the district headquarters on November 4, to tell them to either get registration done or face action. They have allowed illegal occupations. Action will be taken against them first and later, against home-buyers. We will impose 10 per cent (of stamp fee) against each flat on the builder. We will also lodge an FIR against the builders,” said Mr. N.P. Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The developers have charged an average of Rs 3 to 4 lakh from each buyer for buying stamp papers and “other registration expenses”, but buyers are still waiting to get them done.

“We will earn Rs 700 crore in revenue if stamp fee is paid for these flats occupied without registration,” said an official of UP stamp and registration. Officials said that if home-buyers face problems in getting their flats registered because of the builders, than they can purchase the stamp fee to evade action. “As buyers, we are sandwiched between the developers and Noida authority. We had paid the money for registration a year ago but are still waiting for the registration,” said Sandeep Singh, a home buyer.

