Refrain from politics on SYL: Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has urged all parties to refrain from playing politics over the SYL Canal issue and instead try to resolve it together.
“All the political parties should refrain from playing politics over this issue.
“It would be better if they get together and resolve it or they will have to go by the SC decision,” the former external affairs minister said at a function at a private school here on Saturday evening.
Cong infighting
On reports of infighting between Punjab Congress president Amarinder and Pratap Singh Bajwa, Mr. Khurshid said that the Congress high command was aware of the situation and will take apt measures when required.
“Captain’s hard work and the enthusiasm of the cadres will lead Congress to a thumping victory in Punjab,” he added.
Targeting the AAP over SYL issue, Mr. Khurshid said: “AAP likes to point fingers at others, but it doesn’t want to be questioned”. “Their leaders are used to giving irresponsible statements on serious issues,” he said and added: “This might have helped them in the past, but they stand exposed now”. PTI
