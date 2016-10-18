Rat snake rescued from Metro depot

A juvenile rat snake was rescued by Wildlife SOS rapid response unit from Delhi Metro’s Mukundpur depot. The snake, found to be in good health, was released into its natural habitat soon after.

Wildlife SOS received a call from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities regarding the snake. The Mukundpur depot is part of the Delhi Metro Phase 3 (Pink Line), which is currently under construction. The reptilian visitor had taken up shelter in the depot’s bathroom.

The wildlife conservation NGO immediately dispatched a team of two snake rescuers. Identified as a juvenile rat snake (Ptyas mucosa), the reptile was kept under observation for a few hours.

A team member said: “Though harmless, rat snakes are swift and may bite if threatened.”

Rat snakes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. However, due to their resemblance to cobras, this species is often misidentified as the highly venomous snake.