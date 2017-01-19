Ramjas concludes centenary celebrations

Ramjas College under the University of Delhi saw scenes of laughter, fun and frolic as the institute concluded its year-long centenary celebrations. Ramjas College, situated on the North Campus, kick-started their celebration last January as the college completed 100 years of fulfilling their promise of quality education. “History of the 21st century will be written in Asia and Ramjas will contribute tremendously to that history,” said Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the college Principal.

Eventful lead-up

Ramjas College has had an eventful year with concerts, events, academic seminars etc. as part of their year-long celebration on entering its 100th year on January 17, 2016. “The energy that you see in Ramjasites, the zest with which we have celebrated our century, unifying each strata and every section of the society,” said Saguna Puri Singh, Centennial Coordinator.

The centennial celebrations started on January 17, 2016 with a small inaugural event. Former L-G of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, inaugurated the celebrations on January 18, 2016 by hoisting the college flag and unveiling the 100 years logo. Alumni of the college were invited to participate in the celebrations throughout the year. The highlight of the celebrations last year was the ‘buggy ride’ arranged for the students in which students took to North Campus and spread the word about the celebrations.

Artists like Astitva, Papon and the college band, Rangrez put in folk and fusion performances.

“There are certain things you want to carry forward from parts of your life, this centenary year has been wonderful and I will cherish these moments throughout my life,” said Utkarsh Raj, a student of Ramjas College.

Events feature celebrities

The celebrations were not limited to the month of January. An Indian musical night, Malhar, was organised on August 19, 2016. Similarly, an event titled ‘Centennial Dialogues’ was also organised which saw the participation of the alumni and staff, along with famous personalities like Ramchandra Guha, Saleem Kidwai, Saeed Naqvi and Shanney. Events like ‘Mosaic’ and ‘Rock on Concert’ were organised which saw the presence of bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Farhan Akhtar. The students got a chance to interact with sports stars like Gautam Gambhir, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat.