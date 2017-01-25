Rajnath’s son booked for violating model code

: Hours after filing his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son and BJP candidate from Noida, Pankaj Singh, was booked for violation of the model code of conduct. He allegedl travelled in his car beyond the permissible limit. An FIR has been lodged against him at Surajpur police station.

Vehicle beyond limit

Superintendent of police (rural) Sujata Singh told The Hindu that as per rules, no candidate is allowed to carry vehicles within 100 metres of the place where the nomination is being filed. “Pankaj Singh violated the rule and took the car within 100 metres. I was not positioned there but the local police officers told us that Pankaj Singh's car and some other cars with him were within a 100-metre radius," said Ms. Singh. “We have booked him at Surajpur police station and further probe is on,” she said.

When asked if there is a prescribed limit for persons that can accompany a candidate to file nomination, she said, “Yes there is prescribed limit. We have been told by policemen at the scene that there were more people with him than is the limit. We will scan the CCTV footage to establish the case.”

Four others with Singh

Sub-divisional magistrate Amit Singh told The Hindu that he was inside the room where nominations were filled. “To the best of my knowledge there were four other persons with Pankaj Singh. An FIR has been lodged for carrying vehicles within 100 metres,” he said.