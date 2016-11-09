Rajasthan to establish model Nandi gaushalas and create cow fund

As part of measures to look after cows after the recent Hingonia gaushala fiasco, the BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to establish model “Nandi gaushalas” and create a cow welfare fund, the revenue for which will be generated from various sources.

A Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, recommended that the cow shelters homes working effectively be identified and developed as Nandi gaushalas with the allocation of funds. Each registered gaushala will be attached to the veterinary sub-centres for providing emergency medical services to cows falling ill.

The Chief Minister's Cow Welfare Fund will get money from 10 per cent surcharge on mandi tax, five per cent share from corporate social responsibility funds and five per cent surcharge on the income of temple trusts under Devasthan Department.

Moreover, every government employee will be required to give Re.1 to Rs.3 daily, based on their pay scales, as donation to the fund.

The Opposition Congress has slammed the State government's decision, saying the entire exercise was a ploy to cover its failure to prevent the painful death of hundreds of cows in Hingonia. It alleged that the cows had died because of negligence and corruption of the gaushala staff.

Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot said here on Tuesday that the BJP government should display a strong willpower to control the corruption rampant in its official machinery rather than imposing different kinds of surcharge and cess and forcing the employees to pay donations.

Even as the Congress accused the ruling BJP of making “tall and hollow” claims of cow protection, Mr. Kataria said another important decision pertained to a complete ban on burning of fodder and establishment of fodder banks at the district level to ensure uninterrupted supply to the bovine animals.

While the Hingonia gaushala, run by the State government, has an annual budget of Rs.10.78 crore, the new measures will entail an additional expenditure of Rs.200 crore in the next three months before the presentation of State Budget. The money will be spent on the upkeep of about 5.20 lakh bovine animals in 1,600 gaushalas.