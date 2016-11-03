Rajasthan seeks relaxation in norms for water supply projects

Rajasthan has sought relaxation in the Central norms for financial support to drinking water supply projects in the habitations affected by fluoride and salinity. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also sought a grant of Rs.2,232 crore as 50 per cent of the project costs in view of the State's difficult geography.

Ms. Raje, who met Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi last week, argued for rethinking on the pattern of Central assistance to the water supply projects in States. “For the polluted water regions, Central assistance should be provided in total in order to create basic infrastructure,” she said.

A tough task

The scale of assistance considering one person as a unit was not practical, said Ms. Raje.

She said the State government was running surface drinking water schemes for 15,180 habitations by spending Rs.15,470 crore. Of these, 2,649 are affected by fluoride.

About Rs.9,000 crore were due till last month towards these schemes and another Rs.5,000 crore for other schemes. While requesting for resumption of Central assistance, Ms. Raje pointed out that making safe drinking water available in the State's remote areas was a tough task.

According to official sources here, Mr. Tomar assured the Chief Minister of affirmative action on the State's demands for relaxation in norms while considering its special circumstances.