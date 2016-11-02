Rajasthan govt. to release LPG connections in tiger reserve areas

The Rajasthan government is releasing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to about 40,000 families residing in the core and buffer areas of the Ranthambhore, Sariska and Mukundra Hills tiger reserves on 100 per cent subsidy to make their villages free of fossil fuel use.

The decision will not only help in environment conservation, but will also give relief to women in the rural families who are forced to collect fuel wood in the forest.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had announced the scheme for phasing out of fossil fuel in the tiger reserve areas and nearby villages in her 2016-17 Budget speech. The availability of alternative fuel is expected to reduce health problems caused to women by inhalation of fumes at the traditional 'chulha' and ensure their social and financial empowerment.

Official sources said here on Tuesday that the scheme's beneficiaries would be required to sign a resolution for “Kulhadi Bandh” (stop the axe) action and join the drive for conservation of flora and fauna.

The LPG connections, with the cap of Rs.5,000 in the subsidy, will be issued in the name of women of the village families and cover the actual cost of installation. The scheme will be dovetailed with the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Yojana, with the difference in the subsidy payable to the families covered by the latter.

Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) N.C. Goyal has written to the collectors of Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Karauli, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Chittorgarh districts to ensure success of the ambitious scheme. The Forest Department will execute the scheme through the Tiger Conservation Foundation and Ecological Development Committees.

Wherever the foundation or the committees are not active, the village panchayats will be given the task of implementing the scheme. Official sources said the villages relocated from the Project Tiger areas will be given the highest priority for release of connections.