Rail traffic restored in Jalandhar, Ludhiana section

Rail traffic in the Jalandhar-Ludhiana section, which was hit on Tuesday following derailment of 10 coaches of Jhelum Express, has been restored.

“Movement of train on Jalandhar-Ludhiana section of Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway has been restored,” a railway official said on Wednesday.

Movement of more than 100 trains were disrupted after 10 coaches of the Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express derailed near the Satluj river in Jalandhar, which left three passengers injured.

The Pune-bound train had derailed at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday between Phillaur and Ladhowal stations of the Jalandhar-Ludhiana section.

Ten coaches that derailed included a pantry car, a three-tier AC compartment and eight sleeper class bogies.

Twenty-five trains including Shatabdi Express, Shan-e-Punjab Express, Jan Shatabdi Express, Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express on the Amritsar-Delhi route were cancelled.-PTI