Delhi

Rail traffic disrupted

Hundreds of rail passengers got stranded at different stations in Delhi due to the derailment of Jhelum Express early on Tuesday.

The Pune-bound train from Jammu Tawi derailed near the Sutlej in Jalandhar district at 3.10 a.m. Ten coaches of the train got derailed and at least three passengers were injured.

The accident disrupted rail traffic on the Delhi-Jalandhar route, which also connects to Amritsar and Jammu. The effects were also witnessed in Delhi as many trains bound to Punjab and other northern States got cancelled, diverted or short terminated. At least 11 trains were cancelled due to the accident and nearly 25 were either diverted, short terminated or short originated. According to officials of the Northern Railway, rail traffic is expected to be restored on the route by Tuesday night.

Many Punjab-bound trains leaving from Delhi are being short terminated at Ambala. These include the Udhampur-Anand Vihar Terminal Special among other trains. Trains were also short terminated at Najibabad, Ludhiana, Saharanpur, Ladowal and New Delhi railway stations.

