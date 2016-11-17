Queues back outside Gurugram banks

Long queues outside banks across the city returned on Tuesday, a day after they reopened following a holiday on the occasion of Gurpurab.

Bank officials said there was no improvement in the situation even after banks across the country remained open over the weekend.

“There seems to be no let up. In fact, the crowd seems to be growing with each passing day. Banks are running out of cash and people are forced to return empty-handed after standing in queues for four to five hours,” said an Oriental Bank of Commerce official.

Routine work hit

Adding that routine work at the bank, including RTGS payments, drafts and locker operations, had been hampered due to the crowd, he said regular customers were facing the heat. The official said the RBI increasing the maximum limit for exchange and cash withdrawal has had little impact as banks are still short of cash.

“The ATM was replenished around 12.30 a.m. and all cash withdrawn within three hours. I fail to understand how people got to know in the middle of the night that the ATM was operating,” said a security guard outside HDFC ATM in Sector 15 Part-II. Most ATMs in the city were operational, but ran dry within hours.

Lead district manager R.C. Naik told The Hindu that banks in Gurugram are yet to receive the Rs.500 note.

“Some private bank ATMs have started dispensing Rs.2,000,” said Mr. Naik.

Meanwhile Haryana Chief Secretary D.S. Dhesi has written to the Deputy Commissioners saying there were reports of certain business houses such as hospitals, caterers, tent houses, etc., not accepting cheques, demand drafts and online payment transfers from customers.

Mr. Dhesi, in his e-mail, said in such a case, customers might be advised to lodge complaint with the Deputy Commissioners concerned for appropriate action.

The Haryana government extended the date for payment of property tax and other municipal taxes in Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes till November 24.