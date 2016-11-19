Pvt hospitals told to accept cheques

: The Delhi government on Friday issued strict instructions to all private hospitals to accept cheques, demand drafts and online payments from patients.
Cases of non-acceptance
“A few cases of non-acceptance of cheques/demand drafts and online payment transfer from customers by certain business houses, including hospitals, have been reported subsequent to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
“In this regard, I am directed to covey that all private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi are hereby instructed to comply with the directions,” read a circular issued by Dr. A. K. Saini, Medical Superintendent, Nursing Home Cell.
Only State-run hospitals are to accept the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
Action-taken report
The government has also instructed the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to visit private hospitals and nursing homes to ensure that the orders are complied with. The CDMOs will also have to submit an action-taken report.
