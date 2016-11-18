Punjab poll panel holds review meeting

The Punjab Election Commission on Thursday held a review meeting to inform political parties and media about the working of the electronic and VVPAT voting machines in view of the upcoming Assembly election in the State.
CEO, Punjab, V. K. Singh briefed media and representatives of political parties about the working of the voting machines in separate meetings.
He said electronic machines are being used in the country since 1998 and have shown “good and transparent results”.
The use of electronic machines have made the voting a fair exercise as no tampering can be done with them, Mr.Singh said.
He said: “Election commission gave an open call to prove any fault in these machines or further betterment of functioning of these machines but no one came forward”.
Mr. Singh said to bring more transparency in electronic voting machines, ‘Voter Verifiable paper Audit Trail’ system was being launched this time for the State Assembly election which will show a slip on the screen of the voting machine for seven seconds and the voter will see to whom he/she cast his/her vote. Chairperson of the technical committee of the Election Commission of India Dinesh Sharma said the slip shown on the voting screen will remain in the machine. PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor