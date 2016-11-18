Punjab poll panel holds review meeting

The Punjab Election Commission on Thursday held a review meeting to inform political parties and media about the working of the electronic and VVPAT voting machines in view of the upcoming Assembly election in the State.

CEO, Punjab, V. K. Singh briefed media and representatives of political parties about the working of the voting machines in separate meetings.

He said electronic machines are being used in the country since 1998 and have shown “good and transparent results”.

The use of electronic machines have made the voting a fair exercise as no tampering can be done with them, Mr.Singh said.

He said: “Election commission gave an open call to prove any fault in these machines or further betterment of functioning of these machines but no one came forward”.

Mr. Singh said to bring more transparency in electronic voting machines, ‘Voter Verifiable paper Audit Trail’ system was being launched this time for the State Assembly election which will show a slip on the screen of the voting machine for seven seconds and the voter will see to whom he/she cast his/her vote. Chairperson of the technical committee of the Election Commission of India Dinesh Sharma said the slip shown on the voting screen will remain in the machine. PTI