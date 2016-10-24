Punjab govt gives facelift to stretch from Townhall to Golden Temple

The Punjab government has given a facelift to the stretch from the historic Townhall to theGolden Temple in Amritsar with the beautification of roads and recreation of facade of 170 buildings surrounding Darbar Sahib.
An official spokesman here said under this project of beautification costing Rs.160 crore, a uniform architectural theme of the entire street gives a grand look akin to the city of Amritsar.
“For the first time in the country, almost 170 buildings on the heritage street surrounding Harmandir Sahib have been given a facelift which displays an art and heritage of Punjab,” he said.
“It also represents the value of freedom struggle by erecting a unique rock sculpture in front of Jallianwala Bagh which will be lit with an eternal flame of freedom struggle,” he said.
- PTI
