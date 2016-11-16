Punjab Cabinet de-notifies land for SYL canal

The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday decided to return the land acquired for the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project to its owners by de-notifying the acquired land with immediate effect.

The decision came even as the Congress asked the ruling SAD-BJP government to work towards restoring ownership rights over waters of the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers back to the State.

“Punjab Council of Ministers decided in public interest that the land acquired for SYL canal project, which is presently vested in the Punjab government, is free from all encumbrances and stands de-notified with immediate effect, and shall forthwith vest in the original land owners or their lineal descendants or legal representatives, free of cost,” said Harcharan Bains, Chief Minister’s Advisor on National Affairs and Media.

“The decision comes into effect immediately and necessary orders are being passed,” he said, adding that the decision was taken at the meeting which was presided over by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Congress demand

The Punjab Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal Land (Transfer of Propriety Rights) Bill, 2016, which was passed by the Punjab Assembly in March this year for de-notifying the land, still awaits the Governor’s approval. This Bill was later stayed by the Supreme Court on March 17.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had invalidated the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, the law that was passed by Punjab to terminate the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring States, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Charanjit Singh Channi said the government’s decision to de-notify land was only half the measure and the real issue was restoring ownership rights over water of river Sutlej, Beas and Ravi back to the State.

“De-notification was nothing but continuation of the same method resorted to earlier that was stayed by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Channi also slammed the Badal government for not having any agenda for the special session, which was scheduled to convene on November 16.

“We have not been given any agenda, what the government wants to do in the session. If the SAD-BJP is true to the people of Punjab on SYL, they should fall in line with the Congress legislatures and resign rather than calling and attending the special session,” he added.

PTI adds:

Talking to news persons after the meeting, Cabinet Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the Cabinet was “competent” to take the decision.

“The water table is declining in Punjab. Neither we have water nor the SYL canal can be constructed. Therefore, the land acquired from farmers for the project should be returned to them. A decision has been taken by the State Cabinet to denotify that land,” Cheema said.

When contacted, Irrigation Minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said the decision was taken after seeking opinion of experts.