Protests resume against Haryana play

Resuming protests against the enactment of a play based on the short story by Mahasweta Devi — Draupadi — demonstrators, mostly ex-servicemen, sat on a dharna outside Central University of Haryana (CUH) on Monday seeking action against the play’s co-ordinators.

The protesters alleged that the play allegedly showed soldiers in poor light. It was performed at the university, in Mahendragarh district, on September 21.

“We will hold a dharna outside CUH till October 24 seeking action against the play’s co-ordinators,” said Haryana ABVP leader Pramod Shastri, who is also a member of the Sainik Samman Sangarsh Samiti, which is leading the campaign.

Earlier in the day, ex-servicemen, local politicians and ABVP activists had gathered outside Gate No.1 of the university around 9 a.m. and raised slogans against the university and the play’s co-ordinators. “It is an act of sedition. We are seeking legal action against the teachers concerned as well as their termination by the university,” said Mr. Shastri, adding that though the university had apologised for hurting the sentiments of the masses, it was not enough and concrete action was needed.

CUH Registrar Ram Dutt met the protesters outside the university and told them that the report of the panel, set up to look into the matter, was expected in a week.

HoD’s resignation accepted

Meanwhile, the university has accepted the resignation of the Head of Department English and Foreign Languages, Sanjeev Kumar, from the post of Dean of Students Welfare. “He was issued a letter relieving him of the charge,” said Mr. Dutt.

The department organised the play.