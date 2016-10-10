Delhi

Protests at North civic body Mayor’s residence

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the residence of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations had failed in their duty to clear garbage, resulting in the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya.

Duty

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, along with some MLAs and party supporters, took part in the protest.

Stating that it was the duty of the BJP-led civic bodies to maintain cleanliness across the city, Mr. Jain said they had failed to do their duty.

“It is shameful that huge piles of garbage are being piled up on Delhi roads, leading to the outbreak of diseases like dengue and chikungunya, and this has been done by the BJP for political reasons,” the Health Minister claimed.



Failure to clear garbage resulted

in the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya: AAP



