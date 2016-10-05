Protest march against Pakistan; seven AAP MLAs detained

Seven AAP legislators were among 11 people detained on Tuesday when they were marching towards the Pakistan High Commission in Chankayapuri to protest against the “false propaganda” being carried out by Islamabad over the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army.

Led by AAP Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey, over 100 AAP volunteers and MLAs took out the march around 5.30 p.m., the police said.

Mr. Pandey accused Pakistan of maligning India’s image at the international stage after the Army carried out surgical strikes against the terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“We salute the valour of the Army and we demand that the government give a befitting reply to the propaganda being spread by Pakistan,” he said.

The protesters were stopped at Chankayapuri police station and Mr. Pandey along with 10 others were detained including Delhi Cantt MLA Surender Singh Commando, Palam MLA Bhavna Gaur, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt, Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohaniya.

They were later released, the police said.

- PTI