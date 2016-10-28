Proposal to increase retirement age for AIIMS faculty cleared

The governing body of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has cleared the proposal to increase the retirement age of its entire faculty uniformly from 65 years to 67 years. The decision is reportedly aimed at bridging the acute shortage of doctors.

AIIMS gets about 8,000 to 10,000 out-patient cases daily, of which about 2,500 need to be admitted everyday.

The institute faces a shortage of 10 per cent of doctors due to various reasons, including delayed recruitment processes.

The AIIMS spokesperson said: “The two bodies have cleared the proposal to increase the retirement age of the faculty to 67 years from the present limit of 65.”

Cabinet nod awaited

The proposal will now have to await Cabinet approval before it can be implemented.

The decision was taken during the 150th meeting of the governing body and 10th meeting of the institute body, chaired by Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda late on Friday evening.

AIIMS Director M.C. Misra said: “We have a rich talent pool that we keep losing to the private sector. Most of the highly- experienced staff that gets retired still has about a decade of work left. They are an asset to the institute.’’

Young doctors miffed

The decision, however, has miffed young doctors, who feel the move will hamper their growth prospects.

“There is going to be stagnation at the top, and in effect, it will affect the recruitment of new professors. The proposal needs to be thought through,” said an assistant professor at AIIMS.