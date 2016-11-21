Probe finds ABVP member guilty of assaulting Najeeb

A proctorial enquiry by Jawaharlal Nehru University has found Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member Vikrant Kumar guilty of assaulting Najeeb Ahmed during a brawl, following which the latter went missing over a month ago.

“Act of indiscipline”

“In the proctorial enquiry, Vikrant Kumar was found to be involved in hitting Najeeb Ahmed and using derogatory language with provocative behaviour on October 14. This is an act of indiscipline and misconduct,” an official order read.

Vikrant has been asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

Najeeb (27), a student of the School of Biotechnology and a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, went missing on October 15 following an on-campus scuffle allegedly with ABVP members, including Vikrant, the night earlier. JNU had ordered a proctorial enquiry into the incident.

Coming out in Vikrant’s support, the ABVP has accused the university administration of conducting a “biased” probe. “The Proctor has taken into account deposition from students who were not even present there. Not only is the enquiry biased, but even the administration is siding with the Left-dominated students’ union,” said ABVP’s Saurabh Sharma, a former JNU Students’ Union member.

The students and teachers have been agitating against the JNU administration and the Delhi Police over their failure to locate the missing student. The protesting students had even confined the Vice-Chancellor and other senior officials in the administrative building for over 20 hours. Last month, an SIT was formed to trace Najeeb following a directive by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. — PTI

