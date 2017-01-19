President returns NSIT Bill to Delhi Assembly

President Pranab Mukherjee has returned the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology Bill, which seeks to accord university status to the institute, to the Delhi Assembly asking the House to reconsider and amend the legislation.

In June 2015, the Assembly had passed the NSIT Bill (amendment) tabled by the AAP government. After passing the Bill, the House had sent it to the President for his approval through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The President directed Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to return the Bill to the Assembly for reconsideration and amend the Bill as per provisions under Section 25 of the GNCTD Act 1991,” an official said.

The development came to light on Wednesday, when Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told the House that he had received a communication from the L-G office, which has returned the Bill.

At present, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology is affiliated to Delhi University and located in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka area.

Major benefit

While tabling the Bill in June last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, had said: “Making NSIT a university will cater to thousands of students. At present, there are 3,400 seats in NSIT, but once it becomes a university, there will be 12,000 seats in four to five years.”

Recently, Mr. Baijal had returned the file on Delhi government’s ambitious proposal to slash fares of DTC and cluster buses by 75 per cent, asking the city administration to reconsider it.