Prepare for Assembly polls: Delhi BJP

Citing what he termed was a swiftly approaching “constitutional crisis” in the Capital under the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation, Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay on Saturday encouraged his colleagues to be prepared for both the municipal elections and Assembly elections.

Mr. Upadhyay was speaking at the Executive Committee Meetings of the Delhi BJP’s Chandni Chowk, south Delhi, northwest Delhi, Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, Mehrauli, Naveen Shahdara and Najafgarh District units.

‘Constitutional crisis’

Speaking at the Chandni Chowk Executive Meeting, the Delhi BJP president said: “I call upon the party workers to be prepared not only for the municipal polls but also the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi is fast heading towards a constitutional crisis with every passing day what with a new economic scandal of the Kejriwal government coming out. The Delhi Assembly elections may come around any day.