Prabhu flags off Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express

A daily express train was launched today from Gorakhpur to Badshahnagar near Lucknow in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to cater to the growing demand of passengers in the region.

Uttar Pradesh is a big and populous State and thus it requires better railway network. There was a long demand for better rail connectivity between Lucknow and Gorakhpur and with the launch of this train we have tried to fulfill the demand, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said here after flagging off the Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express train through video conferencing here. He said Gorakhpur is a big city which has historic importance too, this new intercity train service will help the local people to grow in social and economic terms.

Six more new trains

Besides the Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express, six more new trains, including the first Humsafar service, are slated to be launched by the month-end.

The much hyped fully AC-3 Humsafar Express for Gorakhpur will be the first among 10 Humsafar trains proposed for various states to be flagged off by railways next month in the election-bound State.

The Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express is expected to be a link between Gorakhpur and Lucknow through Barhni and will stop at Anand Nagar, Naugarh, Balrampur, Sohratgarh, Barhni, Tulsipur, Gonda, Barabanki and Malhaur enroute both directions.

Mr.Prabhu further said many frequencies of many Mumbai bound trains from UP has been increased to facilitate movement of those people who had gone to the metrpolis from the State for employment purpose.

Besides, Railways has launched many special trains for U.P. to clear extra rush during festival period. PTI