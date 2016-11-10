Popular markets in shock

Retail and wholesale markets in Delhi, where cash is the engine driving daily trade, were affected due to confusion caused by the sudden demonetisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes. The impact was felt both in the form of stuck payments and cancelled deals.

Popular markets across the city seemed to be in shock on Wednesday. Central Delhi’s Bengali Market, where sweet shops and cafés are packed with office-goers at lunch, had a half-empty parking lot and empty tables at restaurants.

Varjesh Aggarwal, one of the owners of Bengali Pastry Shop, said sales were down to less than 50 per cent Though card payments don’t account for even 10 per cent of the daily sales, Wednesday saw 70 per cent of payments through card, he said.

“Though people were aware that we won’t take banned currency notes, many still tried to get us to accept them. All this should settle down in a week,” he said.

At a popular coffee shop in the market, the manager said sales were considerably down. “Usually, customers have to wait for a table. Today [on Wednesday], people just didn’t want to spend money. Most customers — nearly 90 per cent — paid by card.”

At Okhla wholesale fruits and vegetable markets, shopkeepers said, supplies in trucks come from midnight till 6 a.m. Since most trucks were on the way when the demonetisation announcement was made, some drivers were not aware of the changes and accepted currency notes of higher denominations.

Losses

“Some demanded payment in Rs.100 notes only, but we were unable to pay. So they went back. Now due to a cap on withdrawal, settling dues will be tough. This will affect future supplies for at least some days and even a few days means heavy losses. We can’t pay farmers through cheques,” said Israr, a shopkeeper.

Payment crisis, coupled with the fact that procurement and sale at the mandi involves mostly perishable goods, there were demands to resolve the issue soon. A government official said business is expected to pick up this week as many workers and businessmen had returned to the city after Diwali holidays.