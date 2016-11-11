Poor suffer the most

Tired after a day’s work as labourer, Pintu went to bed by around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Around the same time, the Prime Minister announced a ban on Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

When Pintu woke up on Wednesday, he was greeted by a confusing discussion among his neighbours about the new rules.

With just Rs.60 in his pocket, he decided to skip lunch. Unlike most poor people in the Capital, his inability to buy food was not what troubled him the most.

“No bank account”

“I have no bank account and I forgot my Aadhar card in my village in Bihar during my last visit. I don’t know how will I convert my savings into usable money,” he said.

His neighbour Sunil struggled to get his small cooking gas cylinder refilled as the local shopkeeper refused to accept a Rs.500 note.

“I don’t have any change. Unless I get the cylinder refilled, there will be no lunch at home,” Sunil said.

While shopkeepers across the city obliged people by letting them shop on credit, the situation was different in slums.

At a slum in west Delhi’s Kirbi Place, grocery shops shut shutters since most buyers only sought change. “I want to help people in my locality, but I can’t due to uncertainty over the new rules,” said Khemraj, a shopkeeper.

In Janakpuri, vegetable vendor Balram entertained only those customers who provided exact change. However, he accepted Rs.500 from those willing to buy vegetable worth Rs.450.

Mother Dairy booths

At some Mother Dairy booths, the staff demanded customers buy products for the entire Rs.500, while at others they accepted the banned notes but only if customers bought perishable items. Many shopkeepers said their suppliers refused to provide fresh stock. “My supplier wants payment in Rs.100 notes, but my customers won’t give me change. Instead, some quarrelled with me when I refused to accept their Rs.500 notes,” said Ranjeet, a paan shop owner in Vikaspuri.