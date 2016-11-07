Poor planning lays plant to waste

: In contrast to the successfully running waste management plants at a dozen group housing societies here, a similar plant set up by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) in the upscale Sector 15 Part-I is in a sad state of affairs, all thanks to poor planning and implementation.

Set up as a pilot project at a cost of around Rs.20 lakh last year and catering to around 600-odd households, the plant produces just 50-100 kg of compost every month, running almost ten times below its capacity.

“It was a good project, but the authorities failed to rope in the residents’ welfare association and win over the residents before setting up the project. And, when the MCG later tried to reach out to the residents seeking their co-operation in segregating waste, they felt that the project was being imposed on them,” said Saurav Bardhan, founder of start-up Green Bandhu, which has been entrusted with setting up and running the plant.

The MCG had plans to process waste from Sector 15 Part-II as well, but that seems a distant dream as of now.

The project, if implemented, will cater to around 3,000 households.

A large majority of the residents provide mixed garbage to the waste collection agency and it is then segregated into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable categories by the agency itself.

“Unlike in the group housing societies, the sector residents do not segregate waste. The agency does not have enough space and manpower to segregate waste. This impactes the output of the plant,” said Mr. Bardhan, who has been running similar projects successfully at several group housing societies in the city.

He also regretted that despite there being a law making waste segregation at source mandatory, the MCG had failed to enforce the same.

‘Need strict laws’

RWA president of Sector 15 Part-I, Vinay Mangla, told The Hindu that all pleas to residents to segregate waste had fallen on deaf ears.

“We had several meetings with the residents, but most of them do not comply with it. They perceive it as an unnecessary burden. Only if waste segregation at the household level is linked with incentives or punishment, can it be implemented,” said Mr. Mangla.

Mr. Bardhan echoed a similar view. “We need stringent laws supporting segregation at the household level like in other countries”.

Also, the compost produced at the plant is not bought by the MCG, adding to the problems of Green Bandhu. Mr. Bardhan said it would have been better had the MCG bought the compost from them for its parks and green belts instead of buying it from the market at a higher price.

Another waste management plant set up by the MCG at Ashok Vihar Phase-III, which caters to 1,500 households, is facing similar problems.

“Hardly 10 per cent of households segregate their waste. The agency responsible for creating awareness has also failed to make any impact,” said Shashi Bhushan, secretary of All-India Kabadi Mazdoor Maha Sangh which runs the plant.

