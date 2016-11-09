Poonam Azad set to join AAP on November 13

In a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Poonam Azad, the wife of suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad, will join the Aam Aadmi Party on November 13.

Briefing the media, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: “We were in touch with Ms. Azad. She has been wanting to become a member of the AAP family. On Tuesday, after officially talking to her, she agreed to join the party on November 13.”

Ms. Azad was the BJP Delhi unit spokesperson and a prominent Poorvanchali face of the party. She has also been a member of the BJP national executive three times. The move is likely to help the AAP, as it is in the fray for municipal polls and there are around 40 lakh Poorvanchalis in the city.

Initiative

“She has had a long career with the BJP and even contested elections in the past. It was her initiative to gather the votes of the people of Purvanchal in Delhi as BJP member. Our party will gain strength when she joins the AAP. And when she joins the party, the people of Purvanchal and women will follow her example,” Mr. Singh added.