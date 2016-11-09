Pollution levels come down as wind picks up in Gurugram

Pollution levels in Gurugram dropped drastically on Tuesday due to wind speed picking up.

The Central Pollution Control Board said that the average PM2.5 levels in the city were recorded at 145.01 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3). On November 5, peak PM2.5 level was 999.99 ug/m3.

“The high levels of pollution were caused due to cumulative effect of increase in pollutants, bursting of fire crackers, dip in temperature and slow wind speed. The burning of crop stubble Haryana and Punjab also contributed to it. On Tuesday, the wind was blowing at an average speed of 1.01m/s compared to just 0.4 m/s on November 2, causing the pollutants to disperse and clearing the atmosphere,” said a Haryana State Pollution Control Board official.

‘Huge relief’

Swati Juneja, a resident of Sector 66, said that it was a huge relief for the residents of the city, but the administration would do well to be prepared with a plan to deal with such situations in the future.

“The pollution levels in the NCR are on the rise and such situations are bound to recur. The administration must be ready with a plan in the future to deal with the situation immediately,” said Ms. Juneja.